Riverside path is blocked near Coldstream Bridge

Concerns have been raised after a path along the banks of the River Tweed was blocked off.

The path is on the south side of Coldstream Bridge, but efforts to find out who was responsible have so far proved in vain.

Graham White said: “I have walked along this path ever since 2000, when I came to live in Coldstream, but it is now locked and swathed in chains. It may or not be the case that this is a public right of way, but it was certainly a permissive path for the last 15 years.

“There never was vehicle access, but lots of local people would walk there, birdwatching etc. There is no public access at all now. The former pedestrian access, a wicket gap at the side of the gate, has been heavily fenced off.”

A Northumberland County Council spokesman said: “If the gentleman would like to get in touch, we can look into it. We are not aware of a public right of way in this location.”