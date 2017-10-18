Right royal visit for group’s new stable

The Riding for the Disabled Association’s Berwickshire group welcomed the Princess Royal to its Reston arena last week to mark the opening of Sandy’s stable.

Sandy, a mechanical horse was bought by the group after fundraising and donations from businesses and supporters both local and further afield.

Margaret Morgan with HRH enjoying a musical mounted display in the arena.

The Princess Royal was given a demonstration of Sandy to show the therapeutic benefits of the mechanical horse.

Group riders and vaulters assisted by helpers performed a musical ride and vaulting exhibition before lining up to be presented with rosettes to mark the occasion by the princess, assisted by Emily Judd.

Princess Anne also presented long-service awards to group volunteers Jude Logan, Sandra Grigg, Susan Patterson and Claudia Nisbet and an Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network certificate to Harry McCann.

Awards were also presented to Doreen Calder and Jean Clarkson, and a cheque was handed over to association chairwoman Sam Orde.

Alise Crosby was presented with a rosette marking The Princess Royals visit.

Margaret Morgan, the Berwickshire group’s chairperson, invited the princess to unveil a commemorative plaque for Sandy’s Stable and to cut the cake, after which the princess commended the efforts of the group in its work and on the purchase of Sandy.

Before she left, she was presented with a posy by Eve McGonigal.

The riders put on an impressive display for HRH and family spectators in the arena at Reston.