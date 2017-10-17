Revamped Borders care home and relocated equipment service now open

Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership and SB Cares have officially unveiled the new base for their community equipment service in Tweedbank.

A recent revamp of the Waverley Care Home in Galashiels have also been unveiled.

Jim Wilson and Kelso councillor Tom Weatherston at the revamped Waverley Care Home.

The Elm Row care home now offers 10 long-stay beds.

It is also home to a 16-bed transitional care facility providing short-term rehabilitation for up to six weeks for people no longer needing to be in hospital but requiring additional support to regain their independence before returning home.

Patients are referred to the transitional care facility by hospital staff and social workers if it is felt they would benefit from rehabilitation following illness or injury.

The community equipment service, formerly known as the Borders Ability Equipment Service, now operates from a purpose-built facility designed to ensure its apparatus can be quickly cleaned and recycled to the highest possible standard.

The building also contains an industrial washer and disinfector, improved welfare facilities for staff, a larger warehouse and a public space for demonstrating equipment.

Tracey Logan, chief executive of Scottish Borders Council, said: “I am delighted that the investment made by the partnership has resulted in such significant benefits, not only for the clients who use these two important facilities but also for the staff who work in them.

“The upgrade to Waverley now means that residents are living in modernised, comfortable rooms that are of the high standard that we would expect them to be enjoying.

“We would like to thank residents and families alike for their patience while the refurbishment was taking place but trust they are now feeling settled into the new space.

“The feedback that has been received so far has certainly been positive, and I hope they will continue to experience the benefits of their new and improved accommodation.

“The new transitional care facility is significant step in the partnership’s commitment to providing more effective ways of supporting people to return to their own homes.

“The relaxed and welcoming atmosphere of Waverley is a far more appropriate setting for them to be able to regain their independence and confidence, and again initial feedback from clients and their family carers has been very encouraging.

“The relocation of the community equipment service has been another important project that will benefit anyone needing to be supplied with suitable mobility equipment.

“As well as having increased storage space for new equipment, any items that are returned as part of the ability equipment amnesty the partnership is currently running can now be recycled quickly and efficiently before being reissued to the people who need them.”

Philip Barr, managing director of council-owned social care provider SB Cares, added: “The refurbishment and upgrade to these two facilities is most welcome, and we are grateful to the partnership for the priority they have given to both projects.

“Our staff work hard to deliver the highest standard of service they can, but to be able to do so in these new and improved environments will certainly help them achieve this.”

For further details, go to www.sbcares.co.uk