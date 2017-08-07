Resurfacing work planned on A702 north of West Linton

Resurfacing work is to be carried out on the A702 between Hartside, north of West Linton, and Carlops this weekend.

The work will take place between 6am and 8pm from Saturday, August 12, until Monday, August 14.

“This scheme will benefit around 6,555 vehicles which use this stretch of the A702 each day by improving the condition of the carriageway and associated verges, and reducing the need for future, more extensive maintenance,” said a spokesman for Amey, the contractor carrying out the resurfacing.

Traffic will be escorted along the stretch of the Edinburgh-Dalry route affected via a convoy system.

Real-time journey information can be found at www.trafficscotland.org