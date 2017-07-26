Results so far

Best Dressed

Best dressed non-Court house: 26 the Avenue.

Best dressed court house: the Pattersons Gunsgreen Crecent.

Best dressed shop windows: 1, 1st Eyemouth Brownies at Everthing in the Market Square; 2, Occasions featuring the Eyemouth Yarn Bombers; 3, Scottish Borders Council at the old high school hall.

Best Dressed Boat: 1, Leona; 2, Linda; 3, Jimarnie.

Modeling competition

Under fives: 1, Evelyn Patterson; 2, Catlyn Gibson; 3, Erin Reid.

Ages five to nine: 1, Martha Cromerty; 2, Blake Scott; 3, Lois Maley.

Ages 10 to 16: 1, Rebecca McAlister; 2, Persephone Anderson; 3, Taryn Walker.

Groups: 1, Thomas and Abigail; 2, Mia and Joy Jappy Hollie Speirs.

Scavenger Hunt

Ages five and under: 1, Grannies Gang – Erin Read and Max O’Hara; 2, Minions - Serenity and Keegan; 3, Double Trouble - Rosita and George Watts, Lois and Isabella Love.

Ages six to nine: 1, Peculiar Children – Holly Windram, Dani Windram and Ethan Tones; 2, Highland Dance Hunnies - Madison and Connie Blackie, Grace Gillie and Abigail Potts; 3, Star Train – Zach Renton, Jacob Renton and Archie Aitchison.

Ages 10 and over: 1, the Despicables - Iona Walker and Taryn Walker; 2, Blast - Evan Patterson Charlie and Boyd Ross; 3, Unicorns No 1 – Dale Butler, Eva Butler and Freya Ford.

Fancy Dress Competition and parade

Aged up to two years: 1, Rory – The hungry caterpillar; 2, Audrina – Wee Star; 3, Hope – little flower of Scotland.

Ages three to five: 1, Caitlyn – Dobby; 2, Ebony – Alice in Wonderland; 3, Abigail – Goldilocks.

Ages six to eight: 1, Zach – Dalek; 2, Cameron – Rubix Cube, 3, Nor – Statue of Liberty.

Ages nine to 12: 1, Livvy – North Star; 2, Logan – Irn Bru Can; 3, Amy – Lady and the tramp.

Adults: 1, Jim Hector Trump; 2; Elizabeth – Julie Andrews.

Buggies: 1, James – James the tank engine; 2, Jacob – Toddler Time Lord.

Groups: 1, Baby Claws; 2, Donald Trump Mexican Wall; 3, Disney Cruise.

Overall Winner: Baby Claws.

Darts competition

1, Peter Craig and Steven Hood; 2, Paul Black and Jamie Aitchison.