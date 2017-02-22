Reston villagers are trained to use new defibrillator

Reston village not only has a publicly accessible defibrillator located in the public phone kiosk outside the village shop but it also has a community trained to use it.

Reston and Auchencrow Community Council took delivery of the defibrillator last month after a successful grant application to a windfarm community fund and a donation from the Young Mothers’ monthly coffee mornings held in the village hall.

The first group of villagers that recently underwent training in emergency life support included pupils from Reston Primary School. Now P5 pupil Katie Simmonds and the others that attended the first training night for emergency life support have both their certificates for attendance and the knowledge that they have the confidence and the skills to help save a life.

In a bid to help as many people in the community have the confidence to use the defibrillator if they are ever called upon to do so, a second Heartstart course is planned for Monday, February 27, from 7-9pm.

The British Heartstart Foundation training course is delivered by local community first responders from Coldingham and Eyemouth who are keen to help everyone learn how to deal with an unconscious person, recognise a heart attack and a cardiac arrest, perform CPR, deal with choking and respond to serious bleeding.

There are a few places left for the next training session and anyone interested in taking part can add their name to the list at the monthly coffee morning in the village hall on Friday, February 24, when Joyce McLean will be there to take names.

Alternatively you can phone Joyce on 018907 61393 to book a place.