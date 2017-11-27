Rescued diver dies in hospital

A 62 year old man who was airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulties diving near St Abbs on Saturday morning has died.

Eyemouth and St Abbs lifeboats went to the assistance of the diver after he became separated from his dive party just north of St Abbs Head at around 10.30am on Saturday morning, November 25.

When they arrived the casualty was already on board an Eyemouth dive boat and two crew members of the St Abbs lifeboat transferred onto the dive boat to administer first aid in conjunction with the onboard defibrillator.

A Coastguard Rescue helicopter took the casualty to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he later died.

The St Abbs crew aided another diver suffering from shock and the lifeboats continued to search the area until it was clear all the diving party had been accounted for.