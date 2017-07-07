Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat was launched by the UK coastguard on Thursday afternoon, July 6, at 2.40pm to join in the rescue of the Leith registered scallop dredger, Immanuel IV.

The dredger, with three crew on board, had suffered engine failure to the south of Eyemouth and was being towed back to safety by the dive vessel, Oceanic. Eyemouth lifeboat was launched to provide assistance and escorted both vessels towards Eyemouth. Before entering the harbour, the lifeboat passed a tow to the fishing vessel and acted as the brake while the Immanuel IV was towed into harbour by the Oceanic.