Remembrance poppy project

Coldstream poppy project started with a handful of handmade poppy brooches; this year thousands of poppies are being displayed around the town by 13 display teams.

The local Honour Our Troops branch started with the poppy brooches in 2009 and as the project captured the imagination of others it progressed to a major art installation of poppies around the town, starting in 2014 to commemorate the fallen in the first year of the First World War.

Each year since then the number of poppies and installations has increased, the team aiming to place 111,111 poppies - to mark the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month - in 2018.

Co-ordinator Annemarie McCall explained: “We now place poppy jars along the road from Coldstream Bridge to Marjoribanks monument and from the health centre to the Leet Bridge on armistice night, all lit and marking the way.

“We have handmade poppies from Holland and Canada incorporated into our displays. Although we may not reach our target of 111,111 poppies on display in 2018, we feel that the displays are making their mark and honouring those who fell in all ways during the years of 1914- 918.

We would like to thank everyone who is taking part in The Poppy Project 2014-2018 by Honour Our Troops, whether by knitting, crocheting, moulding, sculpting, displaying or simply donating.

“2018 will be the final year of the poppy displays, the armistice candlelight and The Poppy Project 2014-2018,” added Annemarie.

“Everyone can still take part, from just displaying a poppy in their window or on their gate to a larger display. Some of the local children have volunteered to do the big count on Saturday, November 10, 2018.”