Remembrance in Berwickshire

Old and young took part in Remembrance day services across Berwickshire at the weekend as towns and villages paid their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice over the past century.

Berwickshire High School’s remembrance event was held on Wednesday, to increase awareness of events during World War One.

Duns Reiver Josh Herbert lays a wreath at the Duns war memorial during the town's Remembrance Sunday parade and service.

The school’s sixth year raised over £250 by hosting a coffee morning for members of the public as well as school staff. The coffee morning ended with a short service at the front of the school, led by the sixth year head team. Ali Birkett from the chaplaincy team offered a prayer before all pupils of Berwickshire High School and the P7s from Duns Primary School held a minutes silence to show their respects for the those who lost their lives through the war.

Armistice day services were held on the Saturday morning - at 11am on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month - in some of the towns and villages and on the Sunday, there were remembrance day parades in Eyemouth, Duns and Coldstream, as well as services at war memorials in villages across the county.

Poppies numbers continue to grow in Coldstream as the local Honour Our Troops branch aims to display 111,111 (the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month) poppies in 2018, mirroring the growing death toll during the Great War 1914-18.

Some of the guests at the Berwickshire High School remembrance event, including Mid Berwickshire councillors John Greenwell and Donald Moffat.

Remembrance Day parade to the war memorial on Coldstream High Street.