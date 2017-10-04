Ready, teddy, go for sleepover

A teddy bear sleepover is being held at Eyemouth library on Tuesday, October 10.
Youngsters can take their teddies to the library on Tuesday evening at 6pm for songs and a bedtime story, then leave them overnight, collecting them the next day. The toys’ overnight escapades will be on Live Borders’ Facebook and Twitter pages. To book, contact Eyemouth Library on 01890 752767 or email libeyemouth@liveborders1.org.uk
