Re-enactors re-trace route to 1547 battle

Soldiers (The Lothian Levy re-enactors) will set off from Hume Castle to the Battle of Pinkie on Saturday, September 2,

The East Lothian battle was the biggest ever fought in Scotland and was one of the first modern battles in Britain, combining horse, foot and artillery with supporting fire from naval vessels.

As part of the Borders Heritage Festival, the soldiers will take the road to Pinkie following an event at Hume Castle at 1pm on the Saturday, opened by the Kelso Laddie and the Greenlaw Maid.

The Duke of Somerset’s Proclamation to the People of Scotland will be read in Eyemouth on Sunday, September 3, followed by skirmishes at Eyemouth Fort. The re-enactors will return to Eyemouth Fort the following week to begin a second march to Pinkie on September 7, at 10am. They will pass through Coldingham, Dunglass, Innerwick, Dunbar, Prestonpans, Morison’s Haven and Wallyford to Pinkie Battlefield itself, reaching the memorial stone for the commemorative service on Sunday, September 10.

The Battle of Pinkie in September 1547, fought between Scotland and England to determine who should marry the infant Mary Queen of Scots was a calamitous defeat for the Scots.

For details visit: www.eastlothianbattles.com.