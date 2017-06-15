Rare white squirrel spotted in Berwick

A pure white squirrel has been spotted in a Berwick garden.

Dorothy Wakenshaw, who saw the squirrel in her garden in Tweed Street last Thursday, said: “I’ve never seen one before.

“I get a few grey squirrels in the garden but never anything like this before.”

The rare squirrel is believed to suffer from leucism, a mutated gene which turns it white but keeps its eyes black.

Many white squirrels are genetic colour variants of the grey species, as is the uncommon black squirrel.

They breed normally and may have grey siblings.

It is thought the genes that normally produce a white underbelly in the grey squirrel are active in a wider area of their bodies.