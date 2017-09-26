Rare Reliant set to go to auction

An exceptionally rare car uncovered in an Eyemouth garage is set to fetch up to £4,000 when it goes under the hammer at the weekend.

The Reliant Robin Royale SLX 848 saloon, probably best known as a Del Boy car thanks to the 80s TV series Only Fools and Horses, was first registered in 1999.

The Trotter’s battered three-wheel van was an icon of the much-loved series, but while audiences use to mock the Reliant, the final few left on the roads today are in high demand.

With a limited edition registration number T970 RGR the car is one of just 100 which were made at the very end of production, boasting the new shape and a higher specification than the normal production run. As such it includes a working original Grundig cassette radio.

The car is expected to sell for between £2,000 and £4,000 when it is auctioned by Coldingham Borders Auctions on Saturday.

Auctioneer Paul Harris said: “It was first registered in 1999, at which time it cost more than £9,000. With only 23,000 miles on the clock it also has an MOT valid until March.

“Condition is excellent, there is a couple of minor chips to bodywork and a minor gearbox defect which the present owner has lived with for the past three years.

“It was acquired in Denholm in the Scottish Borders and has lived in the region all its life, has been kept garade and is in full driveable condition.”

It is available to view at the auction premises now.