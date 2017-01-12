Rag Bag Morris Dancers

They have danced outside castles, danced on causeways, danced on piers, and outside a lot of pubs too!

Because of it, they keep relatively fit and healthy, and don’t have any problems dancing off the few unwanted pounds acquired over the Christmas period.

They are the Rag Bag Morris, and they meet weekly for practices on a Tuesday night in Allanton, just south of Chirnside.

On the first of May the group dance out at dawn (yes, dawn!), often on Holy Island causeway and then head off to someone’s house for breakfast. For the rest of the summer, they dance out at various pubs and other venues, usually on Tuesday evenings, and then return to Allanton Village Hall in September.

Why not join them on Sunday, January 22, for a try-out session? It is at 2pm in the church hall behind BURC (formerly St Paul’s) in Spittal, Berwick. All ages (18+) are welcome. They would love to see people who fancy trying out a dance, no previous experience or knowledge is necessary. Just turn up in comfortable clothes and flat shoes, (trainers are ideal) and they will explain what goes on.

They are also keen to see musicians, although you will need to have your own acoustic, portable instrument and basic knowledge of how to play it.

Get fit and have fun, all for free. To find out more, just turn up on the day, or find them on Facebook (Rag Bag Morris) or email ragbagmorris@hotmail.co.uk.