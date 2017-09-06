Queensferry Crossing opening ceremony

Eyemouth resident Ann Allman met Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the New Queensferry Crossing bridge on Monday, both being there for the official opening of the bridge by the Queen, accompanied by Prince Philip.

Ann took with her Jean Stewart’s copy of the Daily Mail celebratory addition newspaper from 1963 when the Queen opened the Forth Road Bridge.

The opening of the Queensferry Crossing spanning the Firth of Forth was exactly 53 years after the Queen opened the Forth Road Bridge.