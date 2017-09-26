Quality exhibits are commended at Swinton Show

Despite less the colourful weather and a slight dip in numbers, Swinton Horticulatural Show boasted a host of impressive entries on Saturday.

Swinton Horticultural Show.

Although numbers were a little down the marquee was still filled with over 450 wonderful exhibits of vegetables, flowers, baking and handicrafts.

Judges commented on the high quality of the exhibits, the children surpassed themselves providing a display of colourful items while the newly reinstated photography section was well supported.

Show chairman George Blythe thanked all the businesses and individuals who had sponsored the event or raffle, the committee for their work behind the scenes and all the judges, exhibitors and residents for supporting the show.

The cups were presented by Michael Lawrence from The Wheatsheaf, one of sponsors. They were as follows:- The Kimmerghame Salver (most first places in Show)-Norrie Donaldson; The George R Patterson Challenge Cup(most points pot plants)-Wendy Kinghorn; Medal for best exhibit in the pot plants Section - David Cartledge; William & Helen Leitch memorial challenge Cup(most points cut flowers) - Wendy Kinghorn; The Silver Perpetual Challenge Cup(best exhibit cut flowers) - David Cartledge; The Archie Dickson Memorial Cup (best rose exhibit) - Wendy Kinghorn; The Border Riding School Challenge Cup (best gladioli exhibit) - David Cartledge; Medal for Best Vase of Chrysanthemums - Brian Mole; The David Craig Memorial Challenge Cup (best vase of dahlias) - Alistair Common; The Jack & Margaret Webb Challenge Cup (most points fruit section)- Wendy Kinghorn; The Bob Moore Trophy (best exhibit in fruit section)- Wendy Kinghorn; The Croall Bryson Challenge Cup(most points in vegetable section) - Norrie Donaldson; The George Patterson Centenary Challenge Cup (best exhibit vegetable section - George Blythe; The Askew Challenge Cup(best exhibit Class 28) - Norrie Donaldson; The Thomas Patterson Challenge Cup (most points potato section)- Norrie Donaldson; The Garden News Challenge Shield (best exhibit Class 45) - Norrie Donaldson; The Douglas Salver(best exhibit in baking and preserves) - Maureen Cranston; Silver Goblet for most points in Baking & Preserves - Maureen Cranston

Silver Goblet for Most Points in the Handicrafts - Joyce Luby; Silver Goblet for Most Points in the Floral Section - Ann Collin; Silver Goblet for Most Points in Photography - Alistair Dickson; The Gordon Murray Cup (for best photography exhibit) - Maureen Cranston; Mrs Swinton Challenge Cup(most points Industrial Section) - Maureen Cranston; Mrs McDonald Challenge Cup (most industrial points confined)- Ann Collin; Medal for runner-up(open) - Joyce Luby

Medal for runner-up (confined) - Moira Matthewson; Medal for Most Points 5yrs & Under - Audrey Huffman; Rosette for Best Exhibit 5yrs & Under - Audrey Huffman; Rosette for Best Decorated Plate - Audrey Huffman; Medal for Most Points in 6-8yrs - Adam Morton; Rosette for Best Exhibit in 6-8yrs - Holly Mabon; Medal for Best Handwriting in Class 98 - Holly Mabon; Medal for Most Points in 9-12yrs - Jamie Morton; Rosette for Best Exhibit in 9-12yrs - Jamie Morton; Novice Trophy 16yrs & Under - Jamie Morton; The Eric Tait Sports Trophy for best exhibit Novice Section - Jamie Morton.