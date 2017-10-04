Pupils evacuated after fire breaks out

The 900 pupils and staff at Dunbar Grammar School were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out on the ground floor of the building just after the start of the school day at 9am.

Firefighters from Dunbar, Haddington and Tranent tackled the blaze with a high-pressure hose-reel and breathing apparatus, and after the all-clear was given, pupils returned to lessons about an hour later.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that an investigation is under way into the fire, which is understood to have originated in the boys’ toilets.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0712 of October 3.