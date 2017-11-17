Public asked to help set budget priorities

Scottish Borders Council is asking for members of the public to contribute their thoughts and ideas on the council’s 2018-19 budget.

Between now and February 2018, the council’s administration will decide their spending priorities and you can help with this through the online tool at https://scotborders.dialogue-app.com.

Councillor Shona Haslam, leader of SBC explained: “As elected members one of our biggest jobs is to set the budget. We all know that times are tough, with decreasing amounts coming from central government and increased pressures to deliver bigger and better services. So we are asking the people of the Borders to get involved.

“We want your ideas and suggestions on what our priorities should be and how we should do things differently whilst continuing to improve services. We will look at and consider every suggestion that is put forward.”