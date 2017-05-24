Major Colin Wood, from Duns, commanded the guard of honour for the Princess Royal’s arrival at the Palace of Holyrood House to begin her time as Lord High Commissioner to the Church of Scotland.

Pictured above is the Princess Royal inspecting a guard of honour from the 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at the Edinburgh palace last Friday, accompanied by Major Wood.

Major Wood is the son of Lt Col (Ret’d) George Wood, who served almost 50 years with the King’s Own Scottish Borderers.