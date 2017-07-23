Primary pupils aim to keep fit at Cockburnspath

When Cockburnspath Primary School pupils were asked what would help them keep fit, their answer was a new obstacle course and trim trail.

After the summer holidays, the new equipment should be waiting for them to try out at the start of the new term.

Eyemouth Rotary Club has been working with the pupils through the school’s Rota Kids Club, which aims to build self-esteem, develop leadership skills and introduce young people to community service.

One of the things identified by the pupils on how to improve their lives and the wider community was the replacement of the previous obstacle course, which had been removed.

Jo Pawley, youth convener at Eyemouth Rotary Club, said: “The Rota Kids themselves came up with this initiative.

“We asked what projects they would like to get involved with.

“They came up with a number of ideas but then concentrated on reinstating the trim trail at the school.

“Having an outside space with such equipment will help with the general learning in the school and outside school activities.

“To enable the project to go forward, the Rota Kids started to raise funds by holding a healthy tuck shop on a Tuesday, where they baked snacks and sold these to the school community. They have marketed the healthy tuck shop, set prices, baked and are learning new skills.”

“The project will make a difference to the health and wellbeing of all of the school community. Exercise helps with learning and also social interaction.”

The project was helped by a £5,000 grant from the Greencoat Drone Hill Community Fund. The wind farm fund provides £40,000 a year for charitable activities in Reston, Auchencrow, Coldingham, Cockburnspath and Grantshouse.

“We are extremely pleased to be awarded the grant from the Drone Hill wind farm,” added Jo.