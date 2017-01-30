Preliminary hearing into rally deaths

The preliminary hearing of the fatal accident inquiry into the deaths of three people at the James Clark Rally in 2014 will take place at 10am on Tuesday, February 7, at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Elizabeth Allan and Iain John Provan, both of Barrhead, Glasgow, and John Leonard Stern of Bearsden, Glasgow, all died on May 31, 2014, at a grassy area near the B6461 Kelso to Swinton Road, when a car participating in the rally left the road.

The inquiry is also investigating the circumstances of the death of Joy Paula Robson, of Portree, Isle of Skye, who died during the previous year’s Snowman Rally.

She died on February 16, 2013, at Glenurquhart Forest.

The inquiry into both incidents will be held at 10am on July 17, 2017, also at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.