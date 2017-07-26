Prank results in sea search

A ‘prank’ at Eyemouth resulted in three lifeboats and two coastguard teams being called out to carry out a 90 minute search of the area earlier this week.

The two Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard rescue teams from Eyemouth and Berwick were called to a search at Fort Point following reports of a child’s buggy seen at the bottom of cliffs.

The crew of a trawler spotted the pram at the base of the cliffs at Fort Point, Eyemouth at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, July 25, and reported it to the coastguard.

Lifeboat crews quickly located the empty buggy and the crew of the inshore lifeboat recovered it from rocks and transferred it to the all-weather lifeboat at which point both continued to search the area in case of any casualties.

UK Coastguard cliff rescue teams from Eyemouth and Berwick were also on scene, directing the lifeboat crews to items of interest from the cliff tops. Eyemouth lifeboats were joined in the search by St Abbs independent lifeboat.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “As the search progressed, information was received that the buggy had actually been thrown over the cliffs as a prank.

“Both Eyemouth lifeboats then returned to station and handed over the child’s buggy to the waiting Police unit, before being refuelled and made ready for service, around 90 minutes after the initial call.