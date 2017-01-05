Plans for 30 homes get go-ahead

Plans for 30 new affordable homes in Eyemouth have been given the thumbs-up.

The proposals, submitted by Smith Scott Mullan Associates on behalf of Berwickshire Housing Association, will see terraced and semi-detached prefabricated houses offering a choice of two or three bedrooms built, as well as a block of flats.

Proposed houses for the second phase of the residential development at Acredale Road, Eyemouth.

The new homes will make up the second phase of the residential development at Acredale Road.

The site, north-west of Acredale Industrial Estate, will also include 45 parking spaces and landscaping.

A report drawn up by Scottish Borders Council planners said: “The proposed design and layout of the residential development is considered to be acceptable in terms of density, layout, design and landscaping.

“The site lies within an area of land allocated in the local plan for residential development, and the proposals are considered to be appropriate for this location and do not prejudice the development of adjoining allocated land.

“It has been found that this proposal is compatible with the character of the surrounding area, neighbouring uses and neighbouring built form, and therefore accords with development plan policy.”

Phase one of the development, approved in February 2014, saw the construction of 32 houses. However, its completion was beset by delays and in August 2015, almost 10 months after the prefabricated buildings were delivered to the site, the houses were still not ready to be occupied.

A spokesman for Smith Scott Mullan Associates said: “The design of the buildings has been developed to reflect the clean and simple appearance of the recently-completed housing development to the south east of the site.

“Robust but attractive external materials should ensure the new development ages well and develops alongside the adjacent houses to create a feeling of a single cohesive residential area.”

The application, submitted in June, sparked five objections from neighbours concerned about traffic and dirt during the construction phase of the project.

An application was previously made to the council for planning permission for 122 houses, but that application was withdrawn in May 2008.

The current application was approved by officers using delegated powers.

Berwickshire Housing Association trustee and East Berwickshire councillor Jim Fullarton said: “I am delighted with the decision”.

Association chief executive Helen Forsyth was also pleased, saying: “We are absolutely delighted to be building more homes in Eyemouth, where we have high demand.

“We are very pleased that the Scottish Government has increased grant rates for affordable housing over the past year, and we look forward to building good-quality, value-for-money homes that are easy to heat and meet local need.”