New sites are set aside for housing

Scottish Borders Council has approved a list of 19 new sites capable of accommodating 811 houses.

The requirement to zone more land for housing in the region was ordered by Scottish Government reporters last year after reviewing the council’s local development plan (LDP).

The extra sites, endorsed by the council last week, will now be appended to that land supply blueprint which already has provision for around 9,000 new homes.

Inclusion in the LDP means that there is no overarching planning impediment to housing developments on the allocated sites.

No fewer than 13 of the additional zones, with an indicative capacity of 647 units, are in the Central Borders Housing Market Area (HMA).

The largest single site, earmarked for 300 homes, is on 40 hectares of land owned by Lowood Estates, between the railway station at Tweedbank and the River Tweed.

The council is currently drawing up a masterplan for the phased future development of the Lowood land. It is due to go on display in Tweedbank next month, followed by a period of public consultation.

The full list of approved additional housing sites is as follows:

Berwickshire HMA – land north of High Street, Ayton (six units); Hillview North, Coldstream (100); and Reston Long Term 2 (38).

Central Borders HMA – Lintburn Street, Galashiels (eight units); Rose Court, Galashiels (12), former Castle Warehouse site, High Street, Galashiels (30); Leishman Place, Hawick (five); Henderson Road, Hawick (six); Fairhurst Drive factory site, Hawick (10); Tweed Court, Kelso (15); Nethershot phase 2, Kelso (100); former High School site, Kelso (50); The Orchard, Newstead (six); Angles Field, Bannerfield, Selkirk (30); Heather Mills, Selkirk (75); and Lowood, Tweedbank (300).

Northern HMA – Caerlee Mill, Innerleithen (35 units); Rosetta Road, Peebles (75); and March Street Mill, Peebles (70).