MSP leads Addaction debate in Holyrood

South of Scotland MSP Christine Grahame led a debate last week in the Scottish Parliament, commending the work of the drug, alcohol and mental health charity, Addaction.

Ms Grahame says the charity has been instrumental in turning lives around in the Borders and across Scotland.

The charity has 23 regional sites throughout Scotland, including in Galashiels which covers the wider Borders area – and the SNP MSP has seen first-hand the positive impact of the work that Addaction carries out in supporting sustainable recovery in people with addiction issues.

Commenting ahead of the debate, she said: “The work of Addaction in our communities is invaluable in supporting those with substance misuse problems – truly helping to turn lives around.

“I’ve visited the Galashiels branch and had the chance to hear some incredible stories of people being supported to turn their lives around.

“The volunteers and staff there do fantastic work in supporting sustainable recovery in people with addiction issues, helping divert them away from the criminal justice system and towards health and social care.

“After nearly 18 years as an MSP, it is always pleasing to discover the work of organisations and charities in our communities, and it was a privilege to welcome an Addaction volunteer to the opening of Parliament as my local hero last July.

“I continue to follow their work closely. It’s been a privilege to have had the opportunity to support Addaction by leading this debate and I’m delighted the Minister for Public Health, Aileen Campbell MSP, has agreed to visit the Galashiels site to learn more about their work.”

The motion for the debate read: “That the Parliament commends the work undertaken by the drug, alcohol and mental health charity, Addaction; notes that Addaction has 23 regional sites in Scotland, including Galashiels, and is the largest organisation of its kind; further notes its ethos that the wellbeing, health and happiness of people, families and communities is paramount and its assertion that people with substance misuse problems should be supported through health and social care agencies and diverted away from the criminal justice system; recognises the dedication and work that the staff and volunteers of Addaction undertake every day to support sustainable recovery in people with addiction issues, and looks forward to hearing more about their work at their exhibition in the Parliament from 21 to 23 February 2017.”

See our website for a video of the debate.