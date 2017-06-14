MP Lamont backs troubled PM in Brexit talks

The region’s new Tory MP John Lamont is getting ready to start his new day job at Westminster.

While matters went comparitively well for the Conservative Party in Scotland in last week’s elections – winning 13 seats rather than their usualn one – it didnt all go to plan for their leader in Westminster – PM Theresa May.

Conservative candidate David Mundell addresses the crowd at the Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale count, after retaining his seat.

With the Conservatives losing the majority they enjoyed before she called a snap general election, she now oversees a Government which is having to make a deal with Northern Ireland extremists the DUP. But Mr Lamont said there was no other clear option ahead.

He said: “As no party secured a majority, the Conservative Party is rightly working with others.

“Ruth Davidson has already secured key assurances about any relationship with the DUP and I am satisfied that this will ensure a Government can be formed without putting at risk any rights which were secured by the previous Conservative Government.”

And, with the Brexit talks due to start next week, Mr Lamont has stood by the Prime Minister, who many believe is not the best person to be involved in those talks.

He said: “The Prime Minister is listening to the wishes of the electorate and I support her desire to get the best Brexit deal for the UK.”

Mr Lamont, who overturned the slight SNP majority in 2015 to forge a massive 11,060 vote lead over Calum Kerr last Thrusday, vowed not to let the Borders down.

He said: “I intend to work with the UK Government to implement positive policies for the Borders, like the new Borderlands Growth Deal and to get the best Brexit deal for Scotland. I’ve also made it clear that I will put the Borders first, above party politics.”

Meanwhile, David Mundell, who retained his Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency with an increased majority over the SNP – as well as his job as Scottish Secretary, has also publicly backed the Prime Minister ahead of Brexit talks.