Local elections: Tweeddale East ward declared

Results are in for the Tweeddale East ward and the Conservatives won the first place on the council, with Shona Haslam.

Second in was Stuart Bell (SNP), the first sitting councillor to retain his seat.

And third to be announced was independent Robin Tatler.

Mrs Haslam told the Southern: “I’m really overwhelmed that the people of Tweeddale East have put their trust and faith in me as a councillor. It’s just a fantastic day for me, the Conservative Party and Tweeddale.

Mr Bell said: “I think it is fabulous that the electors of Tweeddale East have supported me and I have campaigned for improvements in local services. I did not think that this local election was about a referendum.”

And Mr Tatler said: “This is an indication of what I said in my campaign, that the people of Tweeddale East wanted an independent voice in the council.”

See our Facebook page for longer interviews with the winners.