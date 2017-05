There has been a huge sea-change in Galashiels and District, with Deputy Leader John Mitchell (SNP) losing his seat.

Also missing out was Independent Bill White.

The SNP still have a presence there, as that party’s candidate Andy Anderson was first to be announced.

Conservative Euan Jardine was second, sitting councillor, Sandy Aitchison (Ind) was third, and fellow independent, Harry Scott fourth.

We’ll have interviews with all soon.