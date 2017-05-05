Local Election, wards 7, 8 and 9 - East Berwickshire, Kelso and District, Jedburgh and District

The Conservatives have taken hold of these three seats with a first and second placing in each, which could well lead the way towards a Tory-run council.

In East Berwickshire, Jim Fullarton and Carol Hamilton were victorious for the Conservatives, while SNP’s Helen Laing was announced third.

In Kelso and District, Simon Mountford and Tom Weatherston took the win and second place, with Lib Dem Euan Robson in third.

And in Jedburgh and District, Scott Hamilton and Sandy Scott were in pole and second position for the Tories, while SNP’s Jim Brown took third.

The wards are being declared thick and fast, with Hawick and Denholm about to be called.