Live from the count: Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Once again we are here at the count centre for the General Election count for the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk UK Parliament Constituency, as well as the by-election for the Scottish Parliamnent’s Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire constituency.

We’ll be bringing you updates through the night ... although the estimated time for the results is between 4-5am.

However, if it proves to be as tight as it was the last time around, we could be here all night. And for most of the morning.

It’s a bit early to say what the likely result will be, but some of the SNP people have been saying they need a large turnout to get the success they enjoyed in 2015, when Calum Kerr beat John Lamont by 328 votes – the tightest majority in Scotland. It’s been a really wet day in the Scottish Borders, but we’ll need to wait a wee while to see how, if at all, that has affected turnout.

As for the Holyrood by-election, Mr Lamont won that last year by 7,736 over the SNP’s Paul Wheelhouse.

We will be interviewing the candidates over the course of the night, using Facebook Live posts, but we’ll also give you a rundown on what’s happening here.

Feel free to message us using the Southern Reporter Facebook www.facebook.com/TheSouthernReporter and let us know we’re not just babbling away to ourselves.

At present. around three-quarters of the ballot boxes have arrived from polling stations across the Borders, and the count staff are beavering away, watched closely by volunteers from all the parties.

We will also keep you up to date as to the result from the Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale count in Dumfries, where the Conservative’s David Mundell is up against John Ferry of the Liberal Democrats, the SNP’s Mairi McAllan and Labour’s Douglas Beattie.

If you’re going to bed, sleep tight, and if you’re staying with us for a while, do let us know.