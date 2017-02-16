Commission to visit region on mission to find out facts

By June this year, the Scottish Parliament will have heard from people across the country on how they think Parliament needs to change to meet the needs of the people it serves.

As part of its information-gathering the Commission on Parliamentary Reform will be at the Galashiels transport interchange on Monday, February 27.

The commission meeting takes place from 2.30pm to 4.15pm and an evening event from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Places are free, but booking is recommended. Anyone wanting to attend should phone 0131 348 6400 or email cpr@parliament.scot

How digital engagement can be used to involve people more effectively in the Parliament will be discussed by the commission at the afternoon meeting, and it is hoping that people from across the Borders will go along and give their views in the evening about how the work of the Parliament can be improved.

Commission chairman John McCormick said: “The Parliament is not simply for the people of Edinburgh, it serves the whole of Scotland.

“This is why the commission is travelling the country to meet with a wide range of communities, speaking to people directly and hearing what they have to say.”