Police Scotland embrace social media to keep public updated

Police Scotland’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts now have over a million followers.

In the Scottish Borders they have been using social media to keep people updated on what’s happening in their community and provide information to help keep residents safe.

A statement on their Facebook account states: “Social media and policing works, it has its challenges but we view it as a route to providing the communities we serve with information that will help to keep them safe. We have also successfully used it in the past to turn to you looking for your help with missing persons appeals or ongoing enquiries.”