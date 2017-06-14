Police investigation into video content is now closed

An extensive investigation was carried out by Northumbria Police after their Berwick neighbourhood team received a report about a video on social media.

They worked with a translator to understand the content of the video, but no evidence of terrorist-related or inflammatory material was found.

As a result, a 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of malicious communication has been released without charge and faces no further action.

Police are reassuring the public that the video and those shown in it posed no risk and made no threats to the community or the wider region.

Following circulation of the video, retaliatory action was taken, including vandalism of a business premises in Golden Square, Berwick, and officers are asking the community to come together and report concerns to police instead of taking the law into their own hands.