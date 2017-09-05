Police investigate shooting of a goosander duck on River Tweed

Police in the Borders are appealing for information after the shooting of a protected bird in the River Tweed.

Officers were alerted by a member of the public who heard a number of shots at around 11.15am on Thursday, August 31, just east of the Chainbridge at Melrose. A dead goosander was found in the water a short time later.

Wildlife crime officer PC Andy Loughlin, said: “It is a criminal offence to harm birds such as this which are protected. This is a very popular area for walkers and dog walkers in particular, and I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area last Thursday morning.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 705.