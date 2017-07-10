Police appeal following vandalism in Duns

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was vandalised in Duns.

A police spokeswoman said: “Our officers in the Borders are appealing for witnesses after a car was vandalised in Duns last week.

The incident happened sometime between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday 4th July within Black Bull Street.

During this time a silver Vauxhall Corsa was damaged whilst it was parked in the area.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact PC Kirsty Nash at Eyemouth Police Station via 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”