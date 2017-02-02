Playing with shadow

Berwick Watchtower Gallery’s latest exhibition, Shadows of Light, displays printed images from the 19th century to the present day.

Featuring work by the Victorian engraver James Faed and photographer Stewart Ross Hardie, the images have been produced using the best technology and skills of their time.

The highly detailed works are printed from hand-engraved steel plates and original and artistic photographic studies.

The exhibition is open 12 noon-4pm, Thursday-Sunday until Friday, February 24. All are welcome. Free entry.