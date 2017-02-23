Plans are still in place for a new hospital at Berwick

Plans for a £25 million rebuild of Berwick Infirmary are still in place despite a pause in the redevelopment process.

Reassurances have been given that funding is still in place for a new fit-for-purpose healthcare facility but plans were put on hold last August and will not be updated until the summer at the earliest.

Dr Alistair Blair, clinical chairman at NHS Northumberland CCG, said: “We appreciate that this further delay will be frustrating for people living in Berwick after waiting so long for progress to be made.

“This is the most important development for health and care services in Berwick for almost 150 years and we must make sure we get it right.

“Our ambition is to create a facility which will meet the needs of the community for many years to come and which will help us to better look after the very different and changing needs of our aging population.”

The pause aims to ensure plans for the new healthcare facility meet the ambitious shared vision for the future of health and care services across the county.

A key part of this vision for the future involves the creation of a new accountable care organisation (ACO) for Northumberland which will be the first of its kind in the NHS.