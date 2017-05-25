Paxton House has been welcoming visitors for 25 years

Paxton House marks the 25th anniversary of opening to the general public on June 4, this year, having welcomed over 250,000 visitors to the house and grounds since becoming a trust.

Extensive restoration to return Paxton House to its 18th century state has allowed one of the largest collections of William Trotter and Thomas Chippendale furniture in the UK to be displayed for future generations to enjoy. Highlights of the house tour include the largest purpose built Picture Gallery in Scotland, which is home to an award winning music festival every July, Music at Paxton.

There have been some key milestones along the way, helping Paxton House to become a very popular visitor attraction in the Scottish Borders and north Northumberland.

This includes unique partnerships created throughout the 25 years which have strengthened Paxton House’s offering to those who visit it.

The National Galleries of Scotland has been a main partner for the 25 years, resulting in some of the finest paintings in the country being displayed in Paxton House’s grand picture gallery.

The Royal Horticultural Society has promoted the stunning grounds and gardens filled with beautiful herbaceous borders, wild woodland and riverside walks for many ages and abilities to enjoy.

Connecting with the Tweed Commission has allowed Paxton House to remain one of the last netting stations on the River Tweed, catching and tagging wild salmon to aid research and conservation.

In more recent years, Paxton House has continued to grow and expand its attractions, including boat trips down the River Tweed, glamping units in the woodland and a new marquee for the ultimate wedding venue. The tearoom and shop now have a fantastic range of goods that the locals enjoy on a regular basis and the playpark has recently been updated to include more equipment.

Every season, local artists display fantastic exhibitions in the Hayloft and Regency Gallery. Without doubt there is something for every age and interest at Paxton House.

Chairman of the Paxton House Trust, Ian Marrian, said: “The trustees are proud of the work that has occurred in the last 25 years at Paxton House, and they continue to have more plans for development and growth over the next quarter of a century.

“They would like to thank all of the employees and volunteers who have helped thus far, and appreciate the endless support of the general public who continue to enjoy visiting the house.”

Paxton House will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of opening to the general public with an afternoon tea in their new marquee on June 4, at 3pm. Go along and enjoy some delicious sweet and savoury treats, a chilled glass of prosecco and the stunning view over the Union Chain Bridge. Tickets are £16.50 per adult and £7 per child and can be purchased from www.paxtonhouse.co.uk.