Oval garden open

Netherbyres, Eyemouth, thought to be the only elliptical walled garden in the world.

Netherbyres at Eyemouth will open its gardens for charity this Sunday from 2-5pm.

A traditional Scottish walled garden, with a mixture of fruit, flowers and vegetables, it is thought to be the only elliptical walled garden in the world, dating from 1740.

A pear tree planted at that time still survives, next to the largest rose in Berwickshire, R Kiftsgate, a rambling rose with sprays of fragrant white flowers. The garden, approximately half a hectare, is divided into four by paths and there are still some 19th-century glasshouses.

Admission £5. Refreshments available.