Outdoor living at Duns

A neglected area in the grounds of Duns’ Southfield Community Centre is now an attractive place for barbecues or to just sit and enjoy the flowers and wildlife thanks to the efforts of Duns Girlguiding Unit senior section (Rangers).

Working towards their John Muir Award at discovery level the girls have completely refurbished the barbecue area at Southfield and leaders Morna Macdonald and Amanda Aiken are pictured enjoying the fruits of their labours.

The barbecue has been rebuilt, a picnic table created, bark chippings put down, an arbour seat built, and bird boxes and feeders, a bug hotel, wind chimes from recycled metal have all been added to the area. The girls planted spring bulbs in beds and planters, gathered apples to make jam, and have been learnt about bees, pollinators, seeds birds and food miles.

The John Muir Award scheme encourages people to connect with wild places and thanks to the Duns Rangers, Duns guiders, families and Scottish Borders Council the barbecue area can now be enjoyed by the whole community.