Opportunity to debate Brexit is welcomed by MP

Borders MP Calum Kerr has welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that Britain’s exit from the European Union must be debated further by the UK’s Parliament.

Supreme Court judges ruled that it was Parliament, and not ministers, who must approve changes to the UK Government such as disentangling the country from the EU.

After the ruling, Mr Kerr, the SNP’s MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said: “This is an important day for democracy.

“The Supreme Court has told the UK Government, despite its appeals to the contrary, that it must get the consent of Parliament before triggering article 50 and starting the process for the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

“This means that MPs have the opportunity to scrutinise the Government’s plans and pass amendments to limit the scope of Tory recklessness in their pursuit of a hard Brexit.

“I’ll be working with colleagues in my own and other parties to keep the maximum number of alternative options open going forward.

“It’s also highly significant that the Supreme Court ruled that the Sewel Convention, which is supposed to prevent laws impacting on devolved areas being passed without the consent of the Scottish Parliament, actually has no force even though it forms a key part of the Scotland Act 2016.

“This is a big moment in the history of the union too. As I said last week in the chamber, yet again we’re facing a democratic deficit and a government we didn’t vote for, with the power to wreck our economy. Do the Tories really expect us to stand idly by on this?”

Mr Kerr is one of 56 SNP MPs expected to vote against triggering article 50 to start the clock on the UK’s formal discussions to leave the EU.

Every Scottish constituency voted against Brexit in last year’s referendum.