Olympic swimmer suspended for drink driving offence

Olympic silver medallist and former Duns Swimming Club member Dan Wallace has been suspended from all competitions for three months.

British Swimming and Scottish Swimming have announced the suspension because of a “violation of the athlete code of conduct”.

Wallace has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and as a result is banned from all national programme activity until September 12, 2017.

Wallace has also signed a letter of intent outlining his commitment to work with the necessary support systems provided and reaffirming his responsibility to British Swimming, Scottish Swimming and the University of Stirling as an athlete.

Commenting on the suspension, British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice and Scottish Swimming director of performance Ally Whike said: “We can confirm that Dan Wallace has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. This is clearly unacceptable behaviour from Dan and we are disappointed by his actions.

“Dan has publicly acknowledged the seriousness of his mistake and is accepting of the consequences that must follow. Together, we will now support him through this difficult period to try to get this young and talented man back on track.”

Wallace said: “It is with much regret that I was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Not only have I let myself, my family and team-mates down I have put others at risk and I am profoundly sorry for my actions.

“I recognise that I am in a position of influence and this type of behaviour is not acceptable in any way, shape or form.

“I am now looking to rebuild trust in everyone who has supported me and put their faith in me, and will do whatever it takes to come through this a better, stronger person.

“I am deeply sorry.”