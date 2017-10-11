Old round pound coin still of use next week

The old round £1 coins cease to be legal tender this weekend, and from Monday, October 16, the old coins will no longer be accepted on ScotRail Alliance trains or at stations.

Instead, the rail company is encouraging customers to donate their round pounds to its charity partner, MND Scotland.

ScotRail Alliance community investment manager Sophie Nightingale said: “We have collection cans at stations across the network, and if customers find they still have some of the old coins lying around, it would be fantastic if they donated them to MND Scotland.

“Every single pound makes a massive difference in improving the lives of those affected by motor neurone disease.”