Odds stacked against hosts

Dunbar’s unique geology and picturesque beach proved the perfect location for the first-ever European Stone-Stacking Championships.

Competitors from the UK, France and Spain gathered on Dunbar’s beach on Saturday to try to claim the title of European stone-stacking champion and win a trip to Texas next year for the world championships.

Spain’s Pedro Duran was overall winner on the day. He won the vertical balance competition by balancing 33 rocks vertically.

Other winners included Frenchmen Axel Meunier, victorious in the junior competition and awarded a scroll and a special sea glass, and Manu Topic, who beat Dunbar’s Ricky Prentice into second place in a stack-off giving two balancers three minutes to balance the same five stones.

The creative competition was won by Caroline Walker, the only Scot among the winners.

The competition was organised by Dunbar Street Art Trail, and organiser Steven Hill said: “To bring together a group of people from across Europe and give them what can only be described as some of the most stunning coastlines in the world, then to see them produce artworks in one day was breathtaking.

“Visitors came from all over the UK to witness this event and see in person the gravity-defying skill. How fitting in the home of John Muir the worlds’ most important conservationist that we see this competition take place.”