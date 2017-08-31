No return for SBC’s garden waste bin collection service

Scottish Borders Council has no plans to reintroduce the garden waste collections which were scrapped in 2014.

The prospect of regular green bin uplifts being restored and possibly extended to rural areas was raised earlier this year when the council announced it was

reviewing, in consultation with Zero Waste Scotland, all its kerbside collection options.

But although that exercise will not be concluded for another 12 weeks, Councillor Gordon Edgar, SBC’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, told last week’s council meeting that garden waste collections would not return.

He was responding to opposition councillor David Paterson (Ind) who, prior to the May local government elections, had responsibility for environmental services.

Mr Paterson claimed some councillors, as part of their election campaigns, had told voters on the doorstep that, if elected, they would restore the green bin uplifts.

“Would you agree these councillors were being economical with the truth?” Mr Paterson asked Mr Edgar.

“I cannot comment on what candidates may or may not have said before the election, but I can say we have no plans to restore green bin collections,” said Mr

Edgar.

“The council continues to liaise with Zero Waste Scotland regarding the kerbside collection options appraisal which is ongoing and we expect to conclude this in approximately 12 weeks.

“A report will be brought to council for consideration prior to any changes in our kerbside collection service.”

Fortnightly garden waste collections for 38,000 households were withdrawn in April 2014, to help Scottish Borders council achieve annual savings of around £600,000.