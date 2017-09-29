Night closure for section of A1 road

The A1 road beytween Thorntonloch Caravan Park and Cove roundabout is to be closed for 15 nights nights between October 16-31, to allow for resurfacing works.

The diversion route is proposed as follows; Southbound traffic will be diverted from the A720 Edinburgh city bypass onto the A68. At Carfraemill roundabout traffic will be directed onto the A697 and then onto the A6105 at Greenlaw. On reaching Duns, traffic will be able to take the A6112 North towards the A1 or follow the A6105 towards Berwick upon Tweed and rejoin the A1. The route is reversed for northbound traffic. Emergency vehicles will have access through the works.