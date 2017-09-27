New Yetholm book being launched

A new book detailing the history of Yetholm and its buildings both old and new is being launched next month at the annual Yetholm Border Shepherds’ Show.

The book, entitled Yetholm Past and Present, has been created by Yetholm History Society, and offers a 52-page guide to the village.

Allan's Cottage, which used to be in Yetholm.

Created from the society’s archives and contributed memories, the publication is structured around guided walks.

Yetholm History Society member Elizabeth Watson said: “The book contains three maps, one for each of the villages, Town and Kirk Yetholm, and one of the surrounding countryside because there is a final section of local walks to notable places – for example to the ancient Stob Stanes or to the policeman’s gate where ‘Stovie Jock’ Tait notoriously killed a policeman while out poaching.

“The village sections pick out particular buildings of historical or architectural interest, with some of the stories of the characters who lived in them.

“Did you know, for example, that the Lyon leek was bred in the village? Or that a severed human arm was found in the thatch of Mertoun Cottage?”

Illustrated by local artist Janet Canning and printed by Footeprint in Jedburgh, the book was produced thanks to grants from the Charity Begins at Home shop in Kelso and the Northumberland National Park authority.

Elizabeth added: “For anyone who is visiting the area, this is the perfect companion that will bring depth to their visit – and it may well provide some surprising information to those who think they know everything already.”

The book costs £5 and will be available at the history society’s stall at the shepherds’ show and after that from shops in the village.

You can also order it online at the society’s website, www.yetholmhistorysociety. weebly.com

This year’s Yetholm Border Shepherds’ Show takes place on Saturday, October 7, at the Haugh.