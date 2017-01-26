New site options for Coldstream cemetery

Lennel Cemetery at Coldstream only has six lairs left, so the pressure is on to find land for a new burial ground for the town.

Coldstream Community Council has been urging Scottish Borders Council to identify a suitable site since money for a new town cemetery was taken out of its 2016-17 capital budget in October.

It had become clear that the council was not at the stage of buying or developing land for a new site in the current financial year, but the community council has been looking for confirmation that money will be available when a site is finalised. Mid Berwickshire councillor Donald Moffat has been liaising with officials on behalf of the community council, and he reported back last week that 11 different sites in the Coldstream area had been visited in December by council staff.

“The number of sites is now down to two,” said Mr Moffat. “I am confident from what I have heard from officers that things are moving in the right way.” A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “There are six lairs left in Coldstream cemetery, with officers currently evaluating if there is additional space within the cemetery.”