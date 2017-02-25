New lifts will improve life at Turnbull Court

Turnbull Court residents in Duns will benefit from a £200,000 investment in providing lifts to boost their independence at the retirement housing development.

Bield Housing, who run Turnbull Court, have applied for planning consent for the lifts, plus a mobility scooter store as part of their ‘Step Free’ project which is in line with their ‘Free to Be’ ethos to provide the physical environment that lets them live as independently as possible for as long as possible.

The project will see four state-of-the-art internal platform lifts installed and an enclosed external vertical platform lift.

Mid Berwickshire councillor John Greenwell said: “In my capacity as the equalities and diversity champion at Scottish Borders Councl I am pleased to see the positive steps Bield is taking at Turnbull Court. They are installing a number of measures to improve accessibility for tenants to all parts of the complex.

“I look forward to seeing the work commence in March and of course the finished project.”

Bield’s ‘Step Free’ project seeks to further maximise the freedom of all their tenants. It is in line with their ‘Free to Be’ ethos, as they make improvements to provide the highest quality of housing for older people in Scotland.

Significant levels of investment is planned over the next 13 years as part of Bield’s asset management strategy which looks to make the most of the resources at their disposal to provide tenants and residents with the highest quality housing possible.

Susan Napier, Bield’s chair said: “We are delighted to be making such a valuable addition to Turnbull Court in Duns.

“While all the communal areas of the development have always been accessible from the ground floor it is great to ensure an extra level of flexibility for our current and future tenants.

“There are a number of Bield developments that were built in the 1970s and one of the key objectives of our asset management strategy is to have a bespoke approach for each, to improve access and demand.”

Turnbull Court at Duns falls into that category.

First built in 1975 Turnbull Court has 36 retirement flats with communal facilities such as a residents lounge, communal heating system and laundry.

With the emphasis nowadays on finding ways of enabling older people to remain in their own homes for as long possible Bield Housing recognised that the needs of their tenants had moved on from when the accommodation was built in the 1970s.

Turnbull Court currently has properties available for rent. People who are over 50 and looking for a new home in the Scottish Borders can call in to the development and view a show home or call 0131 273 4000.

Bield Housing operates 152 developments across Scotland - a diverse range of retirement housing and sheltered housing catering for people with varying levels of needs and the changes at Turnbull Court are just part of a major refurbishment programme.